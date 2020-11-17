The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous call Friday about animals in distress.

The caller said the cattle were not being properly cared for and alleged there were two dead ones on the ground.

A deputy spoke with the owner of the cattle who said one had gotten stuck in the mud and died. The owner said the cattle do have feed and access to water and was planning to move them soon.

The deputy determined the remaining cattle looked healthy.

