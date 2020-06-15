The Fergus Falls Police Department arrested the owner of a dog Friday after it was discovered they had an out of state warrant.
According to the report, a complainant called after his dog was attacked by the neighbor’s dog. Charges were requested by the complainant, while the owner, Melanie Hunter, was taken into custody after it was discovered she had an out of state warrant.
