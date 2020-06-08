A call to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was made Sunday after a complainant noticed a dark green four-door car throw a kitten out of a moving vehicle on County Highway 1.

According to the report, the complainant witnessed the car throw the kitten out the window. Law enforcement arrived and found the kitten unharmed and took it to the Humane Society of Otter Tail County. Further investigation discovered a deceased kitten a few miles up the road. It is unknown if the kitten was from the same incident.

Deputies continued to look for the vehicle or other kittens, but did not find either.

