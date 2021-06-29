Fergus Falls police responded to a property on West Lincoln Avenue after a call to dispatch at approximately 6:44 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22 regarding a Facebook post showing two dogs who were kenneled in poor conditions.
The caller reported that they appeared to be malnourished. The complainant’s friend was at the location and took a picture and posted it to social media. Shortly afterwards, an officer contacted the complainant and informed them that the issue was being addressed. The report was also forwarded to the city’s animal control officer.
In a later related call, the owner of the animals contacted police stating that some people in a vehicle were harassing them. The person told an officer that a red SUV with a female driver drove by their house four times yelling at them about their dogs. While an officer was talking to the owner, another person was observed walking on the north side of Lincoln Avenue and shouted across the road about the person’s dogs. Police warned the yeller that a citation would be issued if it happened again, the person agreed to leave and return home.
