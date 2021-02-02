An anonymous driving complaint had two Otter Tail County deputies looking for the driver of a vehicle Thursday near the junction of County Highway 1 and Eldorado Beach.

The deputies spoke with the parents of the driver who said he worked nights in Perham and would have left work at 7 a.m.

The driver later made contact with the deputies and said he had pulled over to use the phone. He said he did not believe he had acted or driven in an erratic manner.

Load comments