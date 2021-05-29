Building management of an apartment complex on Springen Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on Thursday about complaints they had received of people wandering around the building at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26.
When reviewing security cameras, staff identified some juveniles outside of the building in an area of where they state some drug paraphernalia was allegedly located. Management told police that they were going to be serving trespass notifications to the identified individuals.
