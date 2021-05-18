The Fergus Falls police were contacted on Monday about alleged squatters by another resident of an apartment building on the north side of Fergus Falls. 

The squatters left an upstairs area in the building that they were occupying and took suitcases with them. Police say the complainant was primarily concerned that the alleged squatters were in possession of stolen property. Police were able to record the license plate info. The complainant said the landlord had been informed of the situation as well.

