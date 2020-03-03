A resident alerted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Monday when he saw a man taking pictures of his house. 

The complainant allegedly went out to ask the man what he was doing but the intruder would not identify himself or what his business was.

A deputy spoke with the stranger and was told he was a real-estate appraiser who had gone to the man’s home with hopes of shooting pictures of it as it had recently sold. He also told the deputy he had knocked on the door and attempted to speak with the owner, who had later told him to leave.

A trespass warning was given.

