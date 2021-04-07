A yellow Arctic Cat Montego jet ski was found dumped in a ditch near 230th Avenue and 230th Street Monday. The jet ski had recently been posted on Fergus Falls Swap and Shop.

An Otter Tail County deputy reached the owner and found it had been listed as free along the street in Fergus Falls during the previous week. The owner had noticed the machine had been picked up sometime Sunday. The owner said he would collect the jet ski and bring it to a salvage yard.

