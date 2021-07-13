The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a threat by a couple toward another individual in Underwood Sunday.
According to the complainant, a couple showed up to their home after threatening to kill them at a bar an hour earlier.
Deputies spoke with all parties, including the bartender. The bartender stated that it was a verbal argument but was unable to provide specifics. The complainant was provided with restraining order options.
