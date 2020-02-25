A call came into the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Monday as a couple were in a verbal argument.
The male complainant stated that a female was intoxicated and throwing items at him. The caller denied wanting help, but the female in the background was yelling for help.
According to the report, law enforcement arrived on the scene and spoke with both individuals. They stated they had a mutual verbal argument over the location of a lighter. There was no physical altercation reported and the deputies would mediate the dispute before they left.
