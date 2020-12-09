A caller currently in Arizona contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department at 5:48 a.m. Tuesday that he had received a notification there had been motion in his downstairs hallway on Bayview Heights Drive in Fergus Falls.
The caller added that he was unable to see anything on his security camera but he may have heard something.
The responding officer found all doors and windows locked and secure.
