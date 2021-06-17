The Fergus Falls Police Department fielded multiple calls from two individuals on Saturday involving ownership of a vehicle. The first call, received at approximately 6:39 a.m. came from an individual living on the 1600 block of County Highway 111, over the dispute of the sale of a car. The complainant said they were concerned Georgia Kay Wildung, 21, of Fergus Falls, had not been served some civil paperwork. The complainant was advised to contact law enforcement if they saw Wildung.
At 8:23 a.m. Wildung was arrested for outstanding warrants and taken to jail.
At 9:07 a.m, Wildung told police she was assaulted on Friday by Jeneice Muchow, 43, also of Fergus Falls. Wildung reported to police that after she was assaulted, Muchow took a vehicle she was borrowing. Muchow stated to police she did forcefully take the vehicle and said Wildung did not have permission to have it. Muchow was arrested for robbery and transported to the Otter Tail County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.