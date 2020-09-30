A driving complaint by Ashby Public School staff about a possibly impaired driver picking up a child after school started a search for the vehicle Monday.

A Grant County deputy had followed the vehicle but was not able to catch up to it until it entered Otter Tail County. The deputy did not observe a driving problem and did not initiate a stop.

Otter Tail County was alerted and a deputy searched for the vehicle from Underwood to Dalton and then to Fergus Falls. The deputy was unable to locate the vehicle in question.

It was later found the vehicle was registered to a party in Douglas County.

