A caller told the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday that her husband had rigged their cars so they would not start - a tactic that did not fit in with the caller’s plans.
A deputy discovered the couple was arguing because he did not want her to drive.
In order to end the argument, the deputy provided the woman with a ride to a friend’s home in Parkers Prairie.
