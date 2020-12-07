A vehicle swap between two men went askew and was reported to the Fergus Falls Police Department Sunday.

The complainant backed out of the swap but the other party did not return the vehicle claiming it was damaged and not drivable.

When the report was made Sunday the complainant said he was behind the vehicle on Lincoln Avenue.

An officer found the two had made an agreement to trade vehicles several days before. One of the men sold the vehicle he had swapped for and had signed the title over to the new owner. The complainant was informed that with the title signed there was no criminal charge that could be pursued. He was told it was a civil issue.

