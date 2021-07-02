A resident living on the southeast shore of Lake Lida on Maplehurst Drive reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 2:22 p.m. on June 23, of an attempted burglary.
The resident reported the use of a metal pry bar on the cabin door. The break-in was estimated to have happened between June 17-23. No entry was made, however, the resident reported that a neighbor’s cabin was broken into. The sheriff’s office said there was slight damage observed to the door from that break-in.
Later on at 3:40 p.m. and 5:17 p.m. a deputy went to other nearby residences on the same road and discovered additional possible break-ins. The sheriff’s office said it is unknown if anything was missing from the additional properties, or if they were just broken into. The deputy estimated the same time frame as the previous incidents of June 17, but after June 13. In the last entry, the value of the estimated damage was $1,500.
The three cases are being investigated.
