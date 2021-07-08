A complainant living on the 1200 block of Lake Street contacted Fergus Falls police after two thieves attempted to steal their motorcycle on July 2.
The caller told an officer that two people had been seen Friday afternoon driving a burgundy SUV around their residence while looking at the motorcycle. At 3 a.m. some thieves attempted to steal the motorcycle, but were deterred from an alarm system in place. The complainant was unsure if it was the same people from earlier.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.