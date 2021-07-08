A complainant living on the 1200 block of Lake Street contacted Fergus Falls police after two thieves attempted to steal their motorcycle on July 2.

The caller told an officer that two people had been seen Friday afternoon driving a burgundy SUV around their residence while looking at the motorcycle. At 3 a.m. some thieves attempted to steal the motorcycle, but were deterred from an alarm system in place. The complainant was unsure if it was the same people from earlier.

