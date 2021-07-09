A complainant reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Sunday that someone attempted to take a tent that a family member was sleeping in.
The caller stated that her family member awoke to someone trying to take the tarp from the tent. No entry was made and they last heard someone walking southbound. Neither the caller or family member knew who it could have been and nothing was taken or missing.
Law enforcement checked the area but could not locate anyone.
