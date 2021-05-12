An Ottertail city resident contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Monday regarding a neighbor driving a four-wheeler erratically and above the posted speed limit.
When a deputy contacted the owner, the person who was operating the ATV admitted to “making a dust cloud.” The sheriff’s office warned the person about driving in a manner that causes their neighbors concern.
