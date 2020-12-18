An Otter Tail County deputy answered the call after an ATV and fish house dropped through the ice Thursday afternoon on Otter Tail Lake.
The ATV was a Yamaha 450 Rhino and the house was a 6x10 Ice Castle. The scene of the mishap was approximately one mile southwest of the public water access at 251 S. Highway 78 near Ottertail.
