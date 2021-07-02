A resident on 480th Street about 11 miles west of Sebeka contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on June 23 about an unknown rider in his 60s who was driving a Razor brand ATV that showed up at the complainant’s driveway.
The resident stated to a deputy that they asked the unknown male what they were doing there and the male started yelling and swearing at the resident. The complainant said he asked the driver to leave and he responded he was checking the field. The resident informed the driver that they owned the field and that he needed to leave, to which the complainant claimed the man began yelling and swearing. Eventually the man left.
A deputy located the driver who denied swearing at the resident. The deputy also observed that his tracks were beyond the road easement. The deputy told the rider not to go onto the property in the future as it would be considered trespassing. The complainant was also informed that they had told the man not to return.
