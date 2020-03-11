A 72-year-old man died as a result of an ATV accident Saturday according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office received a 911 call at 1:40 p.m. of an ATV rollover near 150th Avenue and County Road 4, three miles west of Ashby.
Darrel Ness, the ATV operator, was taken to Prairie Ridge Hospital in Elbow Lake by Ashby Ambulance. Ness was later pronounced deceased.
Also on the scene was the Ashby Fire Department, the Minnesota State Patrol and the Department of Natural Resources.
