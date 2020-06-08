The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of an abandoned ATV near County Highway 3 Saturday.
When law enforcement arrived, they located juveniles walking from the ATV. The ATV had run out of gas. The deputy warned one of the juveniles for operating the ATV without a license and left a message for the parent. The parent returned the call and was advised about licensing and the removal of the ATV.
