A 27-year-old Austin driver was taken to Lake Region hospital Saturday, Feb. 27, with nonlife-threatening injuries after his 2007 Toyota Camry was rear-ended by a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu on Interstate 94 in Carlisle Township.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Francis Paye Baipu was westbound in the right lane on I-94 at 40-50 mph when a car driven by James Ronald Berg of St. Paul, traveling at 70 mph, rammed into the back of the Toyota.
The 22-year-old Berg was not injured in the crash.
Both men were wearing seat belts. Alcohol was not a factor.
Both the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and Ringdahl Ambulance assisted at the scene.
