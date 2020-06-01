A resident of Beaver Dam Road reported the theft of an Australian shepherd puppy Saturday.

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the 8-week-old female pup went missing Friday between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. 

A description of the dog was provided. The complainant said she had already received a $200 deposit on the missing animal. She did not suspect the buyer of taking the pup.

The full price of the dog was $350-$400.

