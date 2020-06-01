A resident of Beaver Dam Road reported the theft of an Australian shepherd puppy Saturday.
According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the 8-week-old female pup went missing Friday between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
A description of the dog was provided. The complainant said she had already received a $200 deposit on the missing animal. She did not suspect the buyer of taking the pup.
The full price of the dog was $350-$400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.