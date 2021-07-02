A complainant contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on June 23 to report they had given their Social Security number to a person calling about an auto accident.

The person reported that they claimed to be in Texas and a member of law enforcement. The caller claimed the person’s Social Security number was found in a wrecked car. The person said they provided the last four digits of their number to the scammer. The caller claimed to the person that they would be calling them back. A deputy provided general advice to the person, and also advised them to let the caller know if they were contacted again to contact the sheriff’s office for confirmation if they continued to claim to be a member of law enforcement.

