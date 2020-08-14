A call came into the Fergus Falls Police Department of a backpack in front of Our Lady of Victory Church Thursday.
According to the report, a caller stated that their child had seen a brightly colored children’s backpack sitting outside the front of the church door. An officer arrived and collected the bag. The contents of the bag included miscellaneous school supplies and a werewolf mask.
The backpack was placed at the front counter of the police station and will be evidence if not claimed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.