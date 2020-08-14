A call came into the Fergus Falls Police Department of a backpack in front of Our Lady of Victory Church Thursday.

According to the report, a caller stated that their child had seen a brightly colored children’s backpack sitting outside the front of the church door. An officer arrived and collected the bag. The contents of the bag included miscellaneous school supplies and a werewolf mask.

The backpack was placed at the front counter of the police station and will be evidence if not claimed.

