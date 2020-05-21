The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a request from Pope County for assistance Tuesday after a vehicle dealership received a bad check for $20,000 in the purchase of a Duramax diesel. 

The Otter Tail deputy answering the call spoke with a Pope County deputy who said the dealership had made contact with the party who had written the check. He told the dealership he would be home at 7 p.m. 

When the vehicle was later located it was towed to the Otter Tail County impound lot at the request of Pope County and entered as stolen. 

