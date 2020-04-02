When a caller had a feeling that something was not right about a vehicle parked down by a lake they called law enforcement.
An Otter Tail County deputy visited the access and found a woman who had stopped there to eat her lunch and read a book.
There were no visible signs of impairment and the woman agreed to leave.
