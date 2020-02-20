The manager of a business on West Lincoln Avenue in downtown Fergus Falls contacted the store owner Wednesday and requested they contact the police. 

When a Fergus Falls police officer answered the call he was told the store employee had asked a female customer to check her bag because she thought it looked bulky and suspected it might have stolen merchandise inside. The suspect declined and left the store. No theft was witnessed so it was not possible to substantiate any criminal activity.

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments