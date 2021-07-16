Fergus Falls police took a report on Tuesday about a bag of money being dropped in the roadway near the intersection of West Fir Avenue and Cottage Drive. When an officer spoke with the person reporting the incident they learned that they had seen what they thought appeared to be money flying and falling out of the back of a white van. Police say officers searched the area and did not locate any money or debris on the roadway near the intersection.
Bag dropped near intersection
James Allen
