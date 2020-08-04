A fisherman saw a suspicious bag in the Otter Tail River near the intersection of South Union and West Washington in downtown Fergus Falls.
The caller told the Fergus Falls Police Department the bag contained shoes. The duty crew from the Fergus Falls Fire Hall responded and located the bag. It contained a pair of shoes and a horse shoe. The contents did not appear suspicious.
