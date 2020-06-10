A man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover Monday on County Highway 4 at 11:18 a.m. according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
A deputy was informed by the injured man the accident occurred after he was distracted by a bagpiper at a church.
The music caused the man to edge off the roadway where he lost control, hit a driveway approach and rolled his vehicle.
The driver sustained nonlife-threatening injuries and was transported to Perham Health by the Ringdahl Ambulance Service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.