A man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover Monday on County Highway 4 at 11:18 a.m. according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy was informed by the injured man the accident occurred after he was distracted by a bagpiper at a church. 

The music caused the man to edge off the roadway where he lost control, hit a driveway approach and rolled his vehicle.

The driver sustained nonlife-threatening injuries and was transported to Perham Health by the Ringdahl Ambulance Service.

