The Clay County Sheriff’s Office took 40-year-old Steven Krogsgaard of Baker into custody following an assault Tuesday in the town of Baker, 14 miles southeast of Moorhead.
Krogsgaard is charged with fifth-degree domestic assault and third-degree assault in an attack on another Baker man. The victim of the assault was transported to Fargo for hospital care. His identity and condition are being withheld in order to maintain the integrity of the investigation.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to assist with an investigation of the incident after learning from a family member that an assault had taken place.
Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting labeled the investigation as active and ongoing in a Wednesday morning press release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.