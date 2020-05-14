A second-story balcony door at a residence on Cross Point Lane triggered a burglar alarm Wednesday.

The Otter Tail County deputy answering the call to the location on South Lake Lida found the door had been partially pushed open. A garage door was also unlocked.

The deputy eventually received a phone call from the property owner’s brother who had been watching him on security cameras. It was believed that the door had come open in the strong wind. 

