The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 11:22 a.m. Sunday of a round baler fire at 2979 Crooked Lake Lane NE in Osakis Township.

The caller and owner of the baler, 61-year-old Jeffrey Bruce Brown of Nelson, was using the implement when the fire began. Brown separated his tractor from the baler and used fire extinguishers to slow the spread of the flames. The fire was extinguished when the Osakis Fire Department arrived.

The baler was a complete loss.

