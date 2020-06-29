An irate customer who found a Dalton bank had closed his debit card due to overdrawn spending, vented his anger Friday by yelling, swearing and spitting at the branch manager.
The bank requested extra patrol around 5 p.m. for a lone teller who would be closing the facility.
