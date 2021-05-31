A resident living on South Cascade Street reported a scam to Fergus Falls police that started out as an attempt to get a bank loan.
The person reportedly gave out their personal information which included their social security number to an individual via text believing it was needed to complete a loan application. At this time, the person has not suffered any loss. An officer gave the person information on identity theft and the next steps to take.
