A staff member at a Fergus Falls bank asked for help from the Fergus Falls Police Department Thursday with concerns about a customer’s welfare.
The customer had been carrying out some overseas transactions but seemed confused about where their money had been sent.
A Fergus Falls police officer spoke with the couple. The woman was unwilling to share much information and told the officer she would talk the matter over with her husband before deciding if she wished to make a report.
The woman said she was working on getting the money back.
