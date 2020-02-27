A complainant called the Fergus Falls Police Department Wednesday to file a noise complaint over a barking dog.
According to the report, law enforcement drove over to the 700 block of South Oak Street after complaints of a German shepard barking for over an hour. While the dog had been taken in prior to the officer’s arrival, the complainant requested extra patrol in the area in case the problem persists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.