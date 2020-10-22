Constant barking was the complaint registered Monday, Oct. 19 by an Otter Tail County resident.
The law enforcement officer answering the call for service found 16 dogs outside the residence in question and they were indeed barking constantly.
The officer reported having a history with the owners, who had moved from Parkers Prairie to Parkers Trail on the south end of Lake Adley.
A public nuisance warning was issued and the owners were informed that more contacts would result in a citation.
