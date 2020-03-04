A Perham man’s decision to set a small, dilapidated barn on fire Tuesday at a residence on 510th Avenue drew the attention of someone who alerted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
Fearing the collapsing roof on the barn was a danger to his children, the man thought it best to remove the potential hazard.
A deputy informed the man of the proper procedure involved in carrying out a controlled burn of a structure.
