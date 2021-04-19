The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vandalism incident of two basement screens with finger holes visible on Southdale Drive in Elizabeth Township Thursday.
The caller wondered if it was an attempted burglary. When sheriff’s deputies arrived they walked the exterior of the home with the owner present, and noticed one east side basement window with seven small holes in the screen, as well as a west side screen door with one small hole in the screen.
The sheriff’s office said that the resident believes nothing appears to be missing from the property or any other indications of a burglary, and there is no established time frame for when the damage may have occurred. At this time there are no suspects.
