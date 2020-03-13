Jason Roehl, 36, of Battle Lake was arrested Thursday on charges of driving while intoxicated and fleeing a peace officer.
After an Otter Tail County deputy received a report of a vehicle swerving on the road he made contact with it near the intersection of County Road 1 and Long Lake Road.
When the driver of the vehicle pulled into a driveway, got out and started walking toward a residence the deputy ordered him to get back in the vehicle. At that point Roehl took off running despite commands to stop.
He was transported to the Otter Tail County Jail.
