A 40-year-old Battle Lake woman was injured Monday when her westbound 2004 Chevrolet Venture drifted off State Highway 55 near Wendell and rolled over in a ditch.
Two juvenile passengers escaped injury. All three were wearing seat belts.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Kathrine Marylorraine Mcdowell of Battle Lake sustained nonlife-threatening injuries in the crash. She was transported to Prairie Ridge Hospital in Elbow Lake.
Assisting on the call was the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Elbow Lake Fire and Rescue.
