Derric Alyn Anderson of Baxter was sentenced to 47 days of jail time and fined $660 Tuesday by Seventh District Judge Barbara Hanson.
Anderson amended his not guilty plea on a second-degree felony drug possession charge Jan. 27 to a guilty plea on June 4 after a plea bargaining session.
Anderson had been looking at an 88-month prison sentence in St. Cloud before he amended his plea. Hanson granted a 25-year stay and credited him with 26 days of time served.
Anderson was arrested on Aug. 4, 2019 in New York Mills by an Otter Tail County deputy who noticed a vehicle in which he was a passenger had an inoperable brake light. When the vehicle attempted to flee, the deputy gave chase. The vehicle stopped 200 yards away and Anderson exited. The vehicle continued about 25 yards before coming to a complete stop. The deputy ordered Anderson and the driver to lie on the ground where they were searched for weapons.
A search of Anderson revealed a baggie of white substance that fell out of his pants leg. The vehicle was also searched and inside law enforcement found two glass pipes, a water-type bong and a third clear glass pipe. Deputies also found a gym bag with a zip lock bag containing a white crystalline substance.
The baggie found on Anderson tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine and weighed 27.5 grams without packaging.
