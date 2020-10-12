A woman with an employee living in a camper near Deer Creek on State Highway 106 called the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office to report vandalism.
A deputy found the west side of the complainant’s residence and a camper window appeared to be shot out with a BB-style gun. Nothing was missing. The complainant asked for extra patrol. The vandalism was believed to have taken place during the previous month.
