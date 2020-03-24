A Becker County deputy broke off pursuit of a vehicle at County Highway 34 and U.S. Highway 59 near Dunvilla Friday prior to any Otter Tail County units being involved.
Becker County reported the vehicle being pursued had driven straight at the deputy’s squad car.
Otter Tail County took up an investigation and spoke with the vehicle’s registered owner. She said she had sold the vehicle about two years ago.
