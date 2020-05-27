A Birchwood Shore Drive resident reported Friday afternoon that a burglary had occurred.
It was noticed that while the beds were made there were different sheets on them. Some moldy food was also found.
Missing from the residence were some bed sheets, a house key and a garage key. No damage was done to the home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.